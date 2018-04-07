Marwyn Capital LLP (LON:MVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06

Marwyn Capital LLP (LON:MVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MVI traded up GBX 123.26 ($1.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 124.50 ($1.75). 15,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. Marwyn Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 143.30 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.58).

