Masco (MAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Masco (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Masco has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Masco stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $12,827.11, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Masco news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock worth $4,695,460. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

