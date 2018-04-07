Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132,053 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 468,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,403 shares of company stock worth $4,040,693. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4,455.70, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

