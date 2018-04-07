Mattson Technology (NASDAQ:MTSN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

Media headlines about Mattson Technology (NASDAQ:MTSN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mattson Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MTSN stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mattson Technology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.99.

About Mattson Technology

Mattson Technology, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides a global semiconductor wafer processing equipment. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supporting semiconductor wafer processing equipment, which uses in the fabrication of integrated circuits. It operates in four product sectors: dry strip, etch, conventional rapid thermal processing and millisecond anneal.

