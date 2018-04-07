Mastercard (MA) Position Decreased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $126,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mastercard by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,570,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,308 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Mastercard by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,447,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,685,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

NYSE:MA opened at $169.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184,833.31, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

