MaxCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million (CRYPTO:MAX)

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. MaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $342.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaxCoin has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One MaxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.97 or 0.04354780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035361 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00716044 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00075380 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00056457 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032343 BTC.

About MaxCoin

MaxCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MaxCoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is not currently possible to buy MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

