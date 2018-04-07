Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9485517645633 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,271.04, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $3,216,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $783,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,988 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

