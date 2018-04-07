MDC (MDC) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

MDC (NYSE: MDC) is one of 20 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MDC to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MDC has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC’s peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC 5.50% 11.00% 5.82% MDC Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Dividends

MDC pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MDC pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Operative builders” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 19.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MDC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDC $2.58 billion $141.83 million 11.17 MDC Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.99

MDC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MDC. MDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of MDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of MDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MDC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC 1 5 1 0 2.00 MDC Competitors 240 915 801 52 2.33

MDC currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.38%. Given MDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MDC is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MDC beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

