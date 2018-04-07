MDC Partners (MDCA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media coverage about MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MDC Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8170874096913 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MDCA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59. The stock has a market cap of $417.81, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. MDC Partners has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MDC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MDCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

