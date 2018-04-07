Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 449,334 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $393.92, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.96.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $538,560. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-has-106000-stake-in-cara-therapeutics-inc-cara-updated.html.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.