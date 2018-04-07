Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 195 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFIN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on Medallion Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 30,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,593. The firm has a market cap of $113.65, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.78. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 38.01 and a current ratio of 38.01.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.41%. research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Poulton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $35,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/medallion-financial-corp-mfin-given-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.