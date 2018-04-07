Medifast Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (MED)

Medifast (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 88.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Medifast to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $97.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,127.49, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Medifast has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $98.51.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MED. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $727,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $669,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

