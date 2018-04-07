Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) Achieves Market Cap of $551,200.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $551,200.00 and approximately $601.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.01714460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004492 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015366 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 36,994,519 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

