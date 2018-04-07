Meggitt PLC (MGGT) Insider Nigel Rudd Acquires 4,600 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Nigel Rudd acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,458 ($27,313.31).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.99) on Friday. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 430.90 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($7.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGGT. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 540 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 430 ($6.04) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 489.90 ($6.88).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

