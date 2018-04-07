Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 30,000 Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,910.44, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

