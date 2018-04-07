15,100 Shares in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,554,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485,900 shares in the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,901,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 1,386.9% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,463,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,700 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,183,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,891,000 after purchasing an additional 994,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $12.81 on Friday. iShares Gold Trus has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

About iShares Gold Trust(ETF)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

