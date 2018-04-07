11,040 Shares in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

TGI stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,311.34, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $102,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support.

