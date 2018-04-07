Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,964,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 101,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $17,018,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 549.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,807.65, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,891,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,209.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $549,896.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,097.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,113 shares of company stock worth $3,815,073. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

