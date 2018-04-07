Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $221,000 in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $150.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $133.66 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

