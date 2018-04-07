Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Receives $3.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

MLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 272,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,508. The company has a market cap of $222.41, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 550.46%. analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

