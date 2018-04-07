Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $245,948.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Melon has a market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $245,948.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.16 or 0.00617607 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoDerivatives.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liqui, Livecoin, CryptoDerivatives and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

