Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.80

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MRO traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 211.50 ($2.97). 12,891,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.68).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.30) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 258.50 ($3.63).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

