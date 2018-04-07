Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 8,576 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $53.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147,050.20, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

