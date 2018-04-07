BB&T Securities LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Meredith Co. (MDP)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Meredith worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $22,201,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $11,691,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,117,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,861,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Meredith by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 948,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $6,462,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $53.60 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $50.63 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,426.82, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Meredith had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

