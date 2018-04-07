Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,089.31, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $312,159.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,042 shares of company stock worth $475,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 190,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,892,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 741,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 559,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $11,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

