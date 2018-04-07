Merlin Entertainments (MERL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merlin Entertainments (LON: MERL):

3/22/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays.

3/7/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.97) price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 470 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Merlin Entertainments was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 320 ($4.42).

3/1/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.97) price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Merlin Entertainments was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 479 ($6.62) price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 454 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 375 ($5.18) price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.63) to GBX 380 ($5.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/16/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 454 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($6.22) to GBX 375 ($5.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 395 ($5.46) price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Merlin Entertainments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON MERL) traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 349.50 ($4.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3,670.00 and a PE ratio of 1,747.50. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 317.10 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.50 ($7.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Merlin Entertainments’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In other Merlin Entertainments news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 69,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £250,214.40 ($345,695.50).

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

