Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Merlin Entertainments (MERL)

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERL. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($6.37) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($5.05) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.26) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Merlin Entertainments to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.49) to GBX 360 ($5.05) in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 470 ($6.60) to GBX 460 ($6.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merlin Entertainments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 443.79 ($6.23).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.88) on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments has a one year low of GBX 317.10 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 537.50 ($7.54).

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 69,504 shares of Merlin Entertainments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £250,214.40 ($351,227.40).

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

