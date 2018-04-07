Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.2038856326079 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

MLAB opened at $150.75 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $582.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,860. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

