Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.55. 95,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $117.97. The company has a market cap of $1,112.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,835,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 424,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,797,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,409,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

