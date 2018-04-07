Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.44 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Metal has a market capitalization of $73.66 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $3.30 or 0.00047034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036457 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,464 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta, Tidex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.