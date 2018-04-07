Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and $1.13 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00009292 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC, HitBTC and Bitfinex. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.61 or 0.05572810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00194350 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004205 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,510,681 coins and its circulating supply is 38,110,681 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, EXX, RightBTC and Bitfinex. It is not presently possible to buy Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

