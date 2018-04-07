MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,938 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

NYSE SXT opened at $69.37 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3,025.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $328.87 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

