MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,446 Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Papa John’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,014.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. Papa John’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.61 million. Papa John’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 366.49% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $107,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $500,340.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,713. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,446 Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-28446-papa-johns-pizza-pzza.html.

Papa John’s Pizza Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.