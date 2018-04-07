MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,970,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,865,000 after buying an additional 2,841,311 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,046,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,190,000 after buying an additional 754,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,207,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,558,000 after buying an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,422.64, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $290.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

