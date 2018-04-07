MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,763,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5,094.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 92,661 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 245.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS raised shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $5,635.70, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total value of $128,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-invests-3-40-million-in-royal-gold-inc-rgld-updated.html.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.