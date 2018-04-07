70,520 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DISH Network by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in DISH Network by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 787,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 396,290 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $38.51 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,407.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,190 shares of company stock worth $279,087 over the last 90 days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

