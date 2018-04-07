MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,366 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,470 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 849.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 371,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 332,722 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 26,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $499,392.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,442 shares of company stock worth $3,338,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

NYSE:FL opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,792.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-new-position-in-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.