MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Chemed Co. (CHE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chemed by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 5.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,547.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.44 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.83 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

