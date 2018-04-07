MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General (DG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $94.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,178.73, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.27 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

