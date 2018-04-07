MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Assurant (AIZ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after purchasing an additional 369,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Assurant by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assurant by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Assurant has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $4,817.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.28%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

