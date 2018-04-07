MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Graham by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC stock opened at $599.10 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $536.90 and a 1-year high of $615.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,318.86, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $675.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

