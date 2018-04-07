MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 901.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $4,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $465,160.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,120 shares of company stock worth $9,775,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6,003.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.