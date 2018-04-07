MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,411.33, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $208,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,391.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $270,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,513. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-zebra-technologies-zbra-updated.html.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.