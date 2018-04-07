Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 160,434 Shares of Old Republic International (ORI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,434 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 142,766 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,050,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 787,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $21.31 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5,825.99, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Republic International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

