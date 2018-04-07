Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Vetr cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.78.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $9.64 on Friday, hitting $318.07. 633,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,517. The company has a market capitalization of $9,153.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 420,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Namvar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $317.70 per share, for a total transaction of $953,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

