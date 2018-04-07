Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 13,635 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,058,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,609,000 after buying an additional 159,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,513,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,257,000 after buying an additional 49,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,718,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $71.05 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2,827.12, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.05 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wellington Shields raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $511,419.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

