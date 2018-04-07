Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,846 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Torchmark by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on shares of Torchmark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

TMK stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.99 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,692.40, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

In other Torchmark news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $6,796,120. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

