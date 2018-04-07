MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 175,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.24. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,448.19, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Schaller sold 19,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,570,528.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $54,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $2,752,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

