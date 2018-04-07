Michael Erwin Rapsch Sells 35,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) insider Michael Erwin Rapsch sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 206,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,985. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.58.

SIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Mexico. It explores for precious metal properties. The company holds interests in the Las Chispas property that consists of 21 concessions totaling 1377.50 hectares; the Huasabas property, which comprises 1 concession totaling 800 hectares; and the Cruz de Mayo property that includes 2 mineral concessions combining for a total area of 452 hectares located in Sonora.

