Loop Capital Trims Michaels Companies (MIK) Target Price to $21.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Michaels Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,584.07, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,316,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,033,000 after buying an additional 2,188,757 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 1,110,800 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 605,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 572,019 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

